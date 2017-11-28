Monty on Hosmer: ‘A once-in-a-generation player for an organization’
Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery analyze Royals free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer on Royals Warmup.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Monty on Hosmer: 'A once-in-a-generation player for an organization'
15 mins ago
Former Royals star Carlos Beltran retires; next stop ...
14 days ago
Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players
29 days ago
Lawrence on end of Sporting KC's season: 'It's all about hitting the back of the net'
1 day ago
Vermes on Sporting KC loss: 'The group did well, it's unfortunate'
1 day ago
Ike Opara on SKC's performance against RSL: 'It wasn't good enough'
5 days ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Sink or Swim
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-
Today 5:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - The Fight Gods
-
Today 6:00p ET FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off
-
Today 6:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Make it a Fight
-