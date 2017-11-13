Former Royals star Carlos Beltran retires; next stop …

Carlos Beltran's long road to a World Series ring began with the Kansas City Royals. He retired Monday. Next stop ...

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Former Royals star Carlos Beltran retires; next stop ...

Former Royals star Carlos Beltran retires; next stop ...

1 day ago

Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players

Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players

16 days ago

Lawrence on end of Sporting KC's season: 'It's all about hitting the back of the net'

Lawrence on end of Sporting KC's season: 'It's all about hitting the back of the net'

18 days ago

Vermes on Sporting KC loss: 'The group did well, it's unfortunate'

Vermes on Sporting KC loss: 'The group did well, it's unfortunate'

18 days ago

Ike Opara on SKC's performance against RSL: 'It wasn't good enough'

Ike Opara on SKC's performance against RSL: 'It wasn't good enough'

23 days ago

Andrew Dykstra after Sporting KC's loss to Real Salt Lake: 'We weren't ready in the first half'

Andrew Dykstra after Sporting KC's loss to Real Salt Lake: 'We weren't ready in the first half'

23 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»