Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players

Bruce Weber on K-State's bench depth: "They've got to come back and practice every day. That's how they earn minutes."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players

Bruce Weber wants to see more from his bench players

1 day ago

Lawrence on end of Sporting KC's season: 'It's all about hitting the back of the net'

Lawrence on end of Sporting KC's season: 'It's all about hitting the back of the net'

3 days ago

Vermes on Sporting KC loss: 'The group did well, it's unfortunate'

Vermes on Sporting KC loss: 'The group did well, it's unfortunate'

4 days ago

Ike Opara on SKC's performance against RSL: 'It wasn't good enough'

Ike Opara on SKC's performance against RSL: 'It wasn't good enough'

8 days ago

Andrew Dykstra after Sporting KC's loss to Real Salt Lake: 'We weren't ready in the first half'

Andrew Dykstra after Sporting KC's loss to Real Salt Lake: 'We weren't ready in the first half'

8 days ago

Graham Zusi says returning to Sporting KC 'felt really good'

Graham Zusi says returning to Sporting KC 'felt really good'

15 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»