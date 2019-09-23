Yohan Croizet moving on as he and Sporting KC agree to part ways

Yohan Croizet‘s days in Kansas City are over as the midfielder and Sporting Kansas City have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Monday.

Croizet, 27, tallied eight goals and five assists in 62 competitive appearances over two seasons with Sporting KC. He had three goals and two assists in 20 MLS matches this season.

“We appreciate Yohan’s service to the club over the last two seasons and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” said Peter Vermes, Sporting KC’s manager and sporting director.