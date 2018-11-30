With 2019 MLS season in mind, Sporting KC announces roster moves

Less than 24 hours after falling short of the MLS Cup Finals, Sporting Kansas City announced several roster moves with 2019 in mind.

The club exercised contract options for forward Diego Rubio, defender Graham Smith and goalkeepers Eric Dick and Adrian Zendejas. The team also has extended a bona fide offer to forward Khiry Shelton, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

Sporting KC declined contract options for forward Kharlton Belmar, midfielder Cristian Lobato and defenders Amer Didic, Brad Evans and Colton Storm.

Sporting KC now has 23 players under contract for the 2019 campaign: Rubio, Smith, Dick, Zendejas, Matt Besler, Gianluca Busio, Yohan Croizet, Roger Espinoza, Gerso Fernandes, Andreu Fontas, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Gutierrez, Jaylin Lindsey, Jimmy Medranda, Tim Melia, Krisztian Nemeth, Ike Opara, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Ilie Sanchez, Seth Sinovic, Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal and Graham Zusi.

Sporting Kansas City lost to Portland in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night at Children’s Mercy Park.