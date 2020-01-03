Mathieu heads list of four Chiefs on AP NFL All-Pro Team
NEW YORK — Four members of the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs are members of The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is on the first team while tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and kick returner Mecole Hardman made the second team.
Christian McCaffrey‘s versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made the team at two positions.
McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, who is on the senior ballot for the hall this year. As a result, McCaffrey was voted the first-team running back and the top flex player. The flex position was created in 2016 to reward players who epitomize the way offense is now played in pro football.
New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas, who hauled in an NFL-record 149 catches, and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections to the first team.
The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter — Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans