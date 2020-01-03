Mathieu heads list of four Chiefs on AP NFL All-Pro Team

NEW YORK — Four members of the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs are members of The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is on the first team while tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and kick returner Mecole Hardman made the second team.

Christian McCaffrey‘s versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made the team at two positions.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, who is on the senior ballot for the hall this year. As a result, McCaffrey was voted the first-team running back and the top flex player. The flex position was created in 2016 to reward players who epitomize the way offense is now played in pro football.

New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas, who hauled in an NFL-record 149 catches, and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections to the first team.

The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans