Transfers figure to have a major impact on Jayhawks this season

Acquiring a high-profile transfer isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for every Final Four contender, but a look at the rosters of AP Top 25 teams sure makes it seem that way.

Four of the top five teams in the preseason poll are counting on contributions from at least one transfer. Reigning national champion Villanova also should get a boost from a transfer.

Perhaps the most notable example is No. 1 Kansas, which added Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson from Memphis and also brought in former California guard Charlie Moore. All three players sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Big 12 coaches have selected Dedric Lawson as the conference’s preseason newcomer of the year.

“The thing that separates him from most is his ability to see the game differently than the way most people see it,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He doesn’t see one pass ahead, he sees two. He is the best passer we’ve had since I’ve been the coach at Kansas.”

Here’s a closer look at the transfers that figure to help the Jayhawks out this year:

F DEDRIC LAWSON, G K.J. LAWSON and G CHARLIE MOORE

Height/Class: Dedric Lawson: 6-foot-9/Jr., K.J. Lawson: 6-foot-8/Soph., Moore: 5-foot-11/Soph.

Former school: Dedric and K.J. Lawson: Memphis. Moore: California.

The Lawson brothers and Moore will start playing for Kansas this year after sitting out the 2017-18 season. Dedric Lawson ranked second in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (19.2) and led the conference in rebounding (9.9) two seasons ago to earn first-team all-conference honors. He averaged 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for Kansas in two preseason exhibition games. K.J. Lawson ranked third in the American in rebounds (8.1) and also had 12.3 points per game for Memphis two seasons ago. Moore averaged 12.2 points and had a team-high 120 total assists his lone season at California.