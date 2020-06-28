Top prospects Singer and Witt, Jr. make Royals’ 60-man roster

The Royals are readying for the return of baseball by finalizing their 60-man roster on Sunday. Highly-touted prospects including pitcher Brady Singer and infielder Bobby Witt, Jr. made the 60-man cut but did not make the Royals’ initial 40-man roster (bold).

Pitchers

Chance Adams

Scott Barlow

Scott Blewett

Kris Bubic

Austin Cox

Danny Duffy

Heath Fillmyer

Foster Griffin

Jesse Hahn

Tim Hill

Greg Holland

Stephen Woods Jr.

Jakob Junis

Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Jackson Kowar

Jorge Lopez

Richard Lovelady

Daniel Lynch

Kevin McCarthy

Mike Montgomery

Jake Newberry

Randy Rosario

Trevor Rosenthal

Braden Shipley

Brady Singer

Glenn Sparkman

Gabe Speier

Josh Staumont

Daniel Tillo

Kyle Zimmer

Tyler Zuber

Catchers

Nick Dini

Cam Gallagher

MJ Melendez

Salvador Perez

Sebastian Rivero

Meibrys Viloria

Infielders

Humberto Arteaga

Maikel Franco

Kelvin Gutierrez

Jeison Guzman

Bobby Witt Jr.

Nicky Lopez

Ryan McBroom

Adalberto Mondesi

Ryan O’Hearn

Nick Pratto

Matt Reynolds

Outfielders

Hunter Dozier

Alex Gordon

Nick Heath

Kyle Isbel

Khalil Lee

Seuly Matias

Erick Mejia

Whit Merrifield

Brett Phillips

Jorge Soler

Bubba Starling