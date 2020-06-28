Top prospects Singer and Witt, Jr. make Royals’ 60-man roster
The Royals are readying for the return of baseball by finalizing their 60-man roster on Sunday. Highly-touted prospects including pitcher Brady Singer and infielder Bobby Witt, Jr. made the 60-man cut but did not make the Royals’ initial 40-man roster (bold).
Pitchers
Chance Adams
Scott Barlow
Scott Blewett
Kris Bubic
Austin Cox
Danny Duffy
Heath Fillmyer
Foster Griffin
Jesse Hahn
Tim Hill
Greg Holland
Stephen Woods Jr.
Jakob Junis
Brad Keller
Ian Kennedy
Jackson Kowar
Jorge Lopez
Richard Lovelady
Daniel Lynch
Kevin McCarthy
Mike Montgomery
Jake Newberry
Randy Rosario
Trevor Rosenthal
Braden Shipley
Brady Singer
Glenn Sparkman
Gabe Speier
Josh Staumont
Daniel Tillo
Kyle Zimmer
Tyler Zuber
Catchers
Nick Dini
Cam Gallagher
MJ Melendez
Salvador Perez
Sebastian Rivero
Meibrys Viloria
Infielders
Humberto Arteaga
Maikel Franco
Kelvin Gutierrez
Jeison Guzman
Bobby Witt Jr.
Nicky Lopez
Ryan McBroom
Adalberto Mondesi
Ryan O’Hearn
Nick Pratto
Matt Reynolds
Outfielders
Hunter Dozier
Alex Gordon
Nick Heath
Kyle Isbel
Khalil Lee
Seuly Matias
Erick Mejia
Whit Merrifield
Brett Phillips
Jorge Soler
Bubba Starling