Texas player apologizes for targeting hit on K-State WR Gill

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas defensive back Jalen Green apologized Wednesday for an illegal hit on Kansas State wide receiver Wykeen Gill last week.

Green leveled Gill with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the Kansas State sideline in the fourth quarter of Texas’ 27-24 victory. Gill was knocked out of the game and Green was ejected.

No penalty flag was thrown, but Gill stayed down and officials reviewed the play before ejecting Green for targeting. Green will have to miss the first half of No. 22 Texas’ game this week at Iowa State.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said Gill may not play for the Wildcats this week against West Virginia, and he didn’t think it was fair that Green would miss only half of a game.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to Wykeen Gill and Kansas State for the hit and targeting penalty that I received during Saturday’s game,” Green said in a statement released by Texas. “I did not try to hurt him, and I would never do that. It’s not how we’re coached or how I play.”

The contact came well away from the play on the field. Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson handed the ball to running back Jordan Brown, who ran into the middle of the line for no gain.

Green said he was trying to break up a screen play that had worked several times against Texas. Gill had caught a screen for 13 yards five play earlier but was nowhere near the ball when Green hit him.

“I realize how it may have looked, and I understand the penalty that was called,” Green said. “I wish it didn’t happen, and I do want everyone to know I was not trying to take a cheap shot.”