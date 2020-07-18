Starling hits grand slam, Salvy and Franco go deep in intrasquad game

The long ball was the reoccurring theme for the Kansas City Royals intrasquad matchup on Friday evening.

Top prospect Brady Singer was on the mound for the road Royals while Jorge López toed the rubber for the home side.

Salvador Pérez recently arrived at summer camp and he made his mark early in today’s intrasquad game. Salvy launched a three-run shot off López, putting the road Royals up early.

Yesterday, we filled the fountains. Tonight, Salvy put a baseball in them.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/KzbliGCQjq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 18, 2020

Two batters later, newcomer Maikel Franco joined in on the action with a solo shot to left field.

Pérez missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but his arm is looking like It’s in mid-season form. For a second consecutive game, Salvy threw out a base runner at second base, nailing Oscar Hernández in the third inning.

Brady Singer was cruising through the first three innings, facing the minimum, but his control diminished in the fourth inning.

Jorge López completed the fourth inning to cap off his start. He surrendered five runs and command of the strike zone was an issue throughout his four frames of work.

The Rule-5 draft pick Stephen Woods Jr. took over for Singer in the fifth inning.

It was two-up, two-down for Woods Jr. to start the inning, but his evening quickly took a turn. He then walked four in a row to put the home Royals on the board. The inning came to a close after Woods Jr. reached his pitch count.

In the bottom of the sixth with the bases juiced, Bubba Starling launched a pitch by Woods Jr. into the left-field stands. His grand slam gave the home Royals the lead and effectively ended the intrasquad game.