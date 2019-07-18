Sporting KC signs midfielder Cameron Duke as a Homegrown Player

Sporting Kansas City announced on Thursday that the club has signed 18-year-old midfielder Cameron Duke as a Homegrown Player. Duke has been added to the Sporting Kansas City roster, signing an MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.

Duke is one of the most heralded players of the 2019 high school class. The versatile midfielder is the No. 1 prospect in the Heartland Region and the 20th-ranked player nationally at TopDrawerSoccer.com, having graduated from Blue Valley West High School in May.

“Cam is someone I have known his entire life, and he has been in our system for several years,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “He has worked very hard to reach this goal, and we are glad to see that he has become a part of the Sporting Kansas City first team.”

Duke earned his first of several calls to the U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team in November 2017 and competed at the inaugural Youth National Team Summit in January 2018. He featured for the U.S. U-18s in a pair of friendlies against the Costa Rica U-18s shortly after training with Sporting’s first team during the club’s 2018 preseason in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Duke becomes the 11th Homegrown Player in club history.

Duke is one of six Homegrown Players on Sporting’s current MLS roster, joining forward Daniel Salloi (2016), midfielder Gianluca Busio (2017), defender Jaylin Lindsey (2017), midfielder Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal (2018) and forward Tyler Freeman (2018).