Sporting KC announces 2020 TV schedule as former player Jacob Peterson joins broadcast team

Sporting Kansas City announced today that former forward Jacob Peterson has joined the club’s broadcast team on FOX Sports Kansas City, which will again serve as the exclusive television home for Sporting in 2020.

FOX Sports Kansas City is slated to televise 31 MLS regular-season matches this year, with Peterson joining as color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Nate Bukaty and sideline reporter Carter Augustine.

Peterson, who enjoyed a 12-year professional playing career in Major League Soccer, amassed 15 goals and 10 assists in 135 competitive appearances for Sporting from 2012-16. A fan favorite known for his versatility and tireless work rate, Peterson helped Sporting to the 2012 and 2015 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles and playoff appearances in each of his five seasons with the club. He scored an MLS career-high six goals during his final campaign in Kansas City, also netting the club’s 2016 Goal of the Year in a 3-0 win over eventual MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders FC.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the television broadcast team for the 2020 season,” Peterson said. “During my five years playing for Sporting, my family and I fell in love with this club, this city and its people. I’m very much looking forward to working alongside Nate Bukaty, Carter Augustine and the rest of the team to provide a top-notch viewing experience for our great city and fan base.”

As Sporting’s color analyst, Peterson will provide expert analysis and insight and will also feature in a variety of exclusive Sporting KC video content, discussing major story lines and breaking down key moments with players and coaches.

A native of Portage, Michigan, Peterson recorded 25 goals and 17 assists in 267 career MLS matches, including stints with the Colorado Rapids (2006-09), Toronto FC (2010-11), the San Jose Earthquakes (2011) and Atlanta United FC (2017). As a youth, he represented the United States at the U-17 and U-20 levels — notably competing at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship — and won consecutive NCAA national titles at Indiana University in 2003 and 2004.

Bukaty, a veteran play-by-play announcer with over 20 years of television and radio experience, will return for his sixth season as the voice of Sporting Kansas City. In addition to calling Sporting matches, he has announced select national TV fixtures on FS1 and several women’s soccer games for the University of Kansas, and has provided world feed calls for international competitions such as the 2018 Tournament of Nations featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team. The Kansas City native has co-hosted The Border Patrol on Sports Radio 810 WHB since 2007, having held previous roles with Kansas Athletics, the Kansas City Royals and the Missouri Comets, formerly known as the Kansas City Attack.

Augustine enters his ninth season with Sporting and his third full campaign as the club’s sideline reporter. He will supplement broadcasts with insight from the pitch, including pregame, halftime and postgame interviews with players and Manager Peter Vermes. Augustine will provide weekly training updates from Pinnacle throughout the year while also co-hosting the Sporting KC Show Podcast alongside Bukaty. He has served as the voice of Sporting Kansas City II since 2016, providing play-by-play for USL Championship matches on ESPN+.

ABC, ESPN, FS1 and Univision will collectively televise three Sporting matches to a national audience in 2020. Every Sporting match not broadcast nationally will air live on FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Kansas City Plus in Kansas, Nebraska and western Missouri and on FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in St. Louis. Most of these matches will also air in mid-Missouri and Iowa on FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus. Games designated for FOX Sports Kansas City Plus will be announced at a later date.

Sporting will produce all regional telecasts, which will be supplemented by 30-minute pregame and postgame shows. Matches on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Kansas City Plus can also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com by customers of pay-TV providers who receive that channel.

Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM will continue as Sporting Kansas City’s official radio partners in 2020. All 34 regular-season contests will air in English on Sports Radio 810 WHB or one of its sister stations, and in Spanish on La Grande 1340 AM.

Click HERE to view the 2020 Sporting KC television schedule.