Sporting KC acquires midfielder Kinda on loan from Israeli Premier League

Sporting Kansas City has fleshed out its roster for the 2020 season with the acquisition of a central midfielder from Israel.

Gadi Kinda, 25, joins the club on a one-year loan from Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem using targeted allocation money. Sporting KC can exercise an option for a permanent transfer after this season.

The 25-year-old will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

“Gadi is a central midfielder who plays box to box and has a great engine,” said Peter Vermes, Sporting Kansas City manager and sporting director. “He has good attacking qualities in the final third and his defensive responsibilities are very well engrained in him. We think Gadi will fit well into the way that we play.”

Kinda turned pro at age 17 in 2011 and has played more than 200 matches in Israel. He was one of the Israeli Premier League’s best players in the first half of the 2019-20 season, ranking fourth in the league with a team-best seven goals and leading the side with four assists before his departure for Kansas City.