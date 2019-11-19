Sporting KC’s Medranda, Zendejas go to Nashville SC via expansion draft, trade

Two Sporting Kansas City players went to MLS expansion club Nashville SC on Tuesday, one by trade, the other via the MLS expansion draft.

Midfielder Jimmy Medranda was taken by Nashville SC with the 10th and final pick of the expansion draft. Goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas was traded.

In exchange for Zendejas, Sporting KC received $125,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, $50,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and an international roster spot for the 2020 season.

“We’d like to thank Adrian and Jimmy for all of their contributions to the club over the past several years,” said Peter Vermes, Sporting KC’s manager and sporting director. “We wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Medranda scored five goals and had eight assists in 108 competitive appearances for Sporting from 2013-19. The 25-year-old Colombian won a 2013 MLS Cup title and 2015 and 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles with the club.

Zendejas, 24, played in five matches for Sporting across all competitions from 2017-19. He also played 54 USL Championship matches in four seasons with Sporting Kansas City II.

Sporting will announce further roster moves, including exercised and declined contract options for players heading into the 2020 MLS season, by Thursday.