Sporting KC’s Gutierrez undergoes knee surgery, out 7-9 months

Whenever the Sporting Kansas City season resumes — and, in all likelihood, ends — it will be without midfielder Felipe Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, who has been sidelined since preseason, will be out for seven to nine months after undergoing successful surgery this week to repair a cartilage defect in his knee.

The surgery was performed at Truman Medical Center – Lakewood Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, under the care of the club’s chief medical officer, Dr. Scott Luallin.

Gutierrez, 29, led the team with 12 goals last season. He has 19 goals and nine assists in 63 matches across all competitions since joining Sporting KC in February 2018.