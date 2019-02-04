Sporting KC unveils its new kit for 2019

Sporting Kansas City has unveiled the club’s new primary jersey for 2019.

Fans can see and purchase the new jersey at the Season Kickoff and Kit Launch Party on Monday night at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City and at the mlsstore.com.

The new kit, which combines Sporting KC‘s customary colors with raw grey, the new tonal accent color of the kit’s diagonal stripes, will accompany Sporting’s black and metallic silver secondary jersey, which was introduced last year.