Sporting KC trades Opara to Minnesota for up to $1 million in allocation money

Sporting Kansas City has traded defender Ike Opara, a former MLS Defender of the Year, to Minnesota United FC, the team announced Monday.

Sporting KC receives $900,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a potential $100,000 in future Targeted Allocation Money.

Opara, 29, came to Sporting KC in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes prior to the 2013 campaign. He started 120 of 136 matches for the club in all competitions. He tallied 15 goals and six assists in those matches and was tabbed as the league’s top defender in 2017.