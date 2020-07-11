Sporting KC to transfer Botond Barath to former club in Hungary

Sporting Kansas City has agreed to transfer defender Botond Barath to his former club in Hungary, the team announced Saturday.

Barath, 28, joined Sporting KC for last season after previously spending all of his professional career with Budapest Honved FC, his hometown team. He played in 21 regular-season matches and three Concacaf Champions League fixtures in 2019.

Sporting KC will open play in the MLS is Back tournament in Florida at 7 p.m. Sunday against Minnesota United FC.