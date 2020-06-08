Sporting KC to start mandatory full team training Monday

Sporting Kansas City will resume mandatory full team training Monday, the team announced.

Major League Soccer approved the team’s plan after the club received the OK from the club’s medical staff and local infectious disease experts. All players will be required to participate in training at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

MLS training protocol requires all players and essential staff to undergo regular testing for COVID-19.

The 2020 MLS season was suspended March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voluntary individual workouts at the team’s training facility began May 6, followed by voluntary small group training last week.

The league will return to play with a tournament in Orlando. Additional details have not been announced.