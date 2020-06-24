Sporting KC to open tournament play July 12 vs. Minnesota

The MLS Is Back Tournament is set, and Sporting Kansas City returns to action Sunday, July 12, in Orlando, Florida.

Each MLS team will play three group games before the knockout portion of the tournament, which runs from July 8-Aug. 11, begins. Sporting KC will play:

• July 12 vs. Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m.

• July 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.

• July 22 vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 a.m.

These three matches will count in the MLS standings. Sporting enters tournament play with a 2-0 record.

Games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.