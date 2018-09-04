Sporting KC signs MLS All-Stars Besler, Zusi, Espinoza and Sanchez to new contracts

Sporting Kansas City has ensured that four MLS All-Stars will remain with the club for a while, signing defenders Matt Besler and Graham Zusi and midfielders Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to new multiyear contracts.

All four players have contributed to a successful run in which the club has won four major championships since 2012 — the 2013 MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017 — and a team-record seven-year playoff streak.

“These players have consistently performed at a high level and helped the club achieve tremendous success,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “Their winning mentality, work ethic, team-first attitude and all of the contributions they make outside of the soccer field in the community are integral to our strong culture.”

Besler, 31, is Sporting KC’s all-time leader in appearances (293), starts (285) and minutes played (25,805) across all competitions. The 10-year veteran is a five-time MLS All-Star (2011, 2013-16) and a two-time MLS Best XI selection (2012-13) and was named the 2012 MLS Defender of the Year.

Zusi, 32, has spent his entire professional career with Sporting KC. He was named the 2011 MLS Breakout Player of the Year before landing six MLS All-Star nods (2012-2015, 2017-18) and two MLS Best XI selections (2012-13). Zusi ranks second in club history in both regular-season assists (60) and regular-season appearances (244).

Espinoza, 31, has totaled 247 competitive appearances (seventh-most in club history) across two separate stints with Sporting KC. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2012, signed with English Premier League side Wigan Athletic in 2013, then returned to Sporting KC in 2015. He has been a pivotal midfield contributor since, starting all 103 of his MLS appearances over the last four seasons.

Ilie, 27, has been one of the premier defensive midfielders in MLS since signing with Sporting KC in early 2017, ranking second in successful passes, ninth in duels won and 10th in interceptions over the last two seasons combined. He earned Sporting KC Newcomer of the Year honors last fall and was a 2018 MLS All-Star, playing alongside Zusi.