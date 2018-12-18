Sporting KC signs Hungarian international defender to two-year deal

Sporting Kansas City now has 26 players under contract for 2019 with the signing of Hungarian international defender Botond Barath, the club announced Tuesday.

Barath, 26, signed a two-year MLS contract through 2020 with an option for 2021. He will occupy an international slot and be added to Sporting KC‘s roster on Jan. 1 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Barath, 26, has spent his entire pro career with hometown club Budapest Honved FC, where he has made 213 first-team appearances in all competitions since 2009. The center back helped Honved to the 2016-17 Hungarian first-division title and earned his first of three caps for the Hungary Men’s National Team in October.