Sporting KC signs Hungarian international defender to two-year deal
FOX Sports Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City now has 26 players under contract for 2019 with the signing of Hungarian international defender Botond Barath, the club announced Tuesday.
Barath, 26, signed a two-year MLS contract through 2020 with an option for 2021. He will occupy an international slot and be added to Sporting KC‘s roster on Jan. 1 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.
Barath, 26, has spent his entire pro career with hometown club Budapest Honved FC, where he has made 213 first-team appearances in all competitions since 2009. The center back helped Honved to the 2016-17 Hungarian first-division title and earned his first of three caps for the Hungary Men’s National Team in October.