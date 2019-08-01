Sporting KC signs 27-year-old Portuguese left back Luis Martins

Luis Martins, a left back with eight years of professional experience in Portugal and Spain, is the newest member of Sporting Kansas City.

Martins has signed a contract through 2021 with an option for 2022. The 27-year-old native of Portugal will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Martins’ pro experience includes stints in the top-flight Portuguese Primeira Liga and Spanish La Liga. Internationally, he represented Portugal at the U-16 through U-21 levels from 2008-14.