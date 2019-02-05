Sporting KC signs 22-year-old defender from Rwanda

Sporting Kansas City filled an international roster spot Tuesday with the signing of defender Abdul Rwatubyaye of Rwanda.

Rwatubyaye, 22, will be added to the Sporting KC roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa. He signed an MLS contract for the 2019 MLS season with options for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The center back, a native of Kigali, Rwanda, spent the last three seasons with Rayon Sports FC of the top-flight Rwanda Premier League. A professional since he was 16, he has won three Rwanda Premier League titles and played 22 matches for the Rwanda Men’s National Team, including appearances in FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Rwatubyaye has represented Rwanda at the U-17, U-20, U-23 and senior levels.

Rwatubyaye has started each of Rwanda’s four matches during 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.