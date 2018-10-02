Sporting KC signs 15-year-old forward from Shawnee as a homegrown player

Sporting Kansas City went local and went young with its latest signing.

The club announced the signing of Tyler Freeman, a 15-year-old forward from Shawnee, Kansas, as a homegrown player Tuesday.

Freeman signed an MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023. He will be added to the Sporting KC roster before next season.

Freeman is the second-youngest signing in Sporting KC history and the ninth-youngest MLS player ever at 15 years, 266 days. He also is the 10th homegrown player in Sporting KC history and the second-youngest to sign an MLS contract behind current midfielder Gianluca Busio, who was 15 years, 89 days when he officially joined the club in September 2017.

Freeman entered the Sporting KC Academy in 2014 at age 11 and has represented his hometown club at the U-12 through U-19 levels. He is also a U.S. youth international, having competed for the U-14, U-16 and U-17 national teams over the last two years.

“It’s great to see a young attacking player take a big step forward at our club,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “We look forward to helping him reach his potential, and we believe that he has an incredible environment, culture and support system around him that will propel his future in the direction of being a successful player at Sporting KC.”