Sporting KC releases 2020 MLS regular-season schedule

Sporting Kansas City‘s 2020 MLS schedule will open Feb. 29, conclude Oct. 4 and include 34 games.

The club released its 2020 MLS schedule Thursday. The television schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Feb. 29 opener at the Vancouver Whitecaps FC marks its earliest opening match ever. That match will be followed by the home opener March 7 against the Houston Dynamos. It is the first of 17 home games — 13 on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Wednesday.

The regular season will end Oct. 4 at Children’s Mercy Park against New York City FC.

Sp0rting KC will not play D.C. United, Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls in 2020.

