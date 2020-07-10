Sporting KC player tests positive for COVID-19

A Sporting Kansas City player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday. He will remain in isolation and be monitored and tested daily.

The club said the player, who was not identified, has received two consecutive positive test results. As a result, Sporting KC‘s club delegation must test daily for 14 days.

Tests were administered for two consecutive days upon arrival in Orlando on July 5 for the MLS is Back tournament and a total of five testing days in Florida. All other test recipients returned negative test results, the club said.

Sporting KC is scheduled to play Minnesota United FC at 7 p.m. Sunday in the first of three round-robin games in the MLS is Back Tournament.