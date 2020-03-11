Sporting KC’s March 21 matchup with Earthquakes postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

With the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department having barred gatherings of 1,000 or more people through the end of March due to COVID-19 concerns, Sporting Kansas City’s road match with the San Jose Earthquakes will not take place on March 21 as originally scheduled.

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday that Sporting’s upcoming away match at San Jose has been postponed and will be rescheduled to be played at a later date.

MLS will work with both Sporting KC and the Earthquakes to determine a rescheduled date for the regular season match.