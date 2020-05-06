Sporting KC players will be permitted to begin individual workouts Wednesday

While no one knows exactly when the 2020 MLS season will resume as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its course, Sporting Kansas City players are taking one small step toward returning to competition.

Sporting KC players will begin voluntary individual workouts on Wednesday at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas. As the next step forward in Major League Soccer’s return to play, individual workouts will mark the first time that Sporting players have worked out at the world-class facility since the 2020 MLS season was suspended March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voluntary individual workouts will be held in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with MLS as well as medical and infectious disease experts.