Sporting KC’s Russell selected to Scotland Men’s National Team

Johnny Russell has been selected to the Scotland Men’s National Team, but Sporting Kansas City fans need not worry, for this week anyway — the forward will be available for selection Sunday in the MLS playoffs against Real Salt Lake.

Russell was picked for two pivotal matches in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, versus Albania on Nov. 17 and against Israel on Nov. 20. He has started in three of his four international appearances this year, including both of Scotland’s UEFA Nations League matches to date — a 2-0 win over Albania on Sept. 10 and a 2-1 loss at Israel on Oct. 11.

Russell has 12 goals and a team-high 12 assists in all competitions and was named Sporting KC‘s Offensive Player of the Year in his first season with Sporting KC. He will be available when top-seeded Sporting KC hosts No. 6 seed Real Salt Lake in the decisive second leg of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday.