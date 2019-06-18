Sporting KC’s Zusi named to 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI

Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi again is an MLS All-Star.

Zusi was named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI, the team announced Tuesday. It is the right back’s third straight MLS All-Star nod and his seventh overall, tying Preki for the most in club history. His seven selections also are the most of any player in MLS since 2012.

Zusi has two assists this season while starting 16 of 17 appearances in all competitions.

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be played July 31 in Zusi’s hometown of Orlando, Florida. The MLS All-Stars will play 10-time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.