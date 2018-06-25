Sporting KC’s Zusi earns his sixth MLS All-Star bid

For the sixth time in his career, Graham Zusi is headed to the MLS All-Star Game.

The Sporting Kansas City veteran defender was named to the 2018 MLS All-Star Fan XI, the league announced Monday. The right back previously earned All-Star honors from 2012-2015 and 2017.

The All-Star Game, which pits the MLS All-Stars against Italian powerhouse Juventus, will be played Aug. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Zusi, 31, has played every minute of all 16 MLS matches this season, helping Sporting KC post an MLS-best seven shutouts and a league-low 1.00 goals-against average. Zusi (two goals, one assist) leads MLS in touches (1,439) and has 29 chances created, tops among league defenders.

The 2018 MLS All-Star Fan XI:

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC)

Defenders: Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United FC), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles Football Club), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United FC), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United FC), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

Forwards: Josef Martinez (Atlanta United FC), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club)