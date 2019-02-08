Sporting KC and FOX Sports Kansas City announce 2019 TV schedule

FOX Sports Kansas City will serve as the exclusive television home of Sporting Kansas City for the third straight year, televising 25 MLS regular-season matches in 2019. A detailed television schedule was released today.

Every Sporting KC match not broadcast nationally will air on FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Kansas City Plus in Kansas, Nebraska and western Missouri and on FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in St. Louis. Most of these matches will also air in Mid-Missouri and Iowa on FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Furthermore, all 25 regionally televised MLS matches will stream live on FOX Sports digital platforms, available for viewers within Sporting KC’s TV footprint who receive FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Midwest as part of their pay-TV subscription. To stream Sporting games, fans must sign in with their pay-TV provider user ID and password.

ESPN and FS1 will collectively televise nine Sporting KC fixtures to a national audience.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Nate Bukaty will return for his fifth season on the call for Sporting KC, while Matt Lawrence — who enjoyed a 20-year playing career in his native England — will be color commentator for the third straight year. Rounding out the broadcast team is second-year sideline reporter Carter Augustine, who has announced Sporting KC matches on the radio and served as the Swope Park Rangers’ play-by-play man for the last three seasons. Sporting KC will produce each regional telecast, which will be supplemented by 30-minute pregame and postgame shows.

In addition, Sports Radio 810 WHB will continue as Sporting Kansas City’s radio partner in 2019. All 34 regular-season contests will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB or one of its sister stations.

Click HERE for the 2019 TV schedule.

Click HERE for FOX Sports Kansas City channel numbers for major local video providers. Check local listings for more information.