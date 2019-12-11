Sporting KC acquires Alan Pulido from C.D. Guadalajara on club-record transfer fee

Sporting Kansas City made a transaction on Tuesday evening that should give its lineup a huge boost in 2020.

The club announced that it has acquired 28-year-old Mexican striker Alan Pulido as a designated player on a club-record transfer fee from C.D. Guadalajara.

Pulido has signed a four-year MLS contract through 2023 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Pulido has scored over 100 combined goals for club and country during a decorated career highlighted by five domestic championships, the 2018 Concacaf Champions League title and 13 caps for the Mexico Men’s National Team. The striker joins Sporting after finishing atop the Liga MX scoring charts with 12 goals for C.D. Guadalajara in the 2019 Apertura season this fall.

“We are very excited to add Alan Pulido to our roster ahead of the new season,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “He is a winner, has a terrific work rate and embodies all of the attributes we value at our club. We also want to thank Chivas for being an incredibly professional partner and appreciate the relationship we have created with them. Alan is ready for this new challenge and looks forward to getting started with us on the field in January.”

At the international level, Pulido has scored five goals for Mexico’s senior team and was part of the El Tri squad at the 2011 Copa America and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He also led the Mexico U-23s to the 2012 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament championship at Children’s Mercy Park as the top scorer of the competition.