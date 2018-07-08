Sporting KC plays to 2-2 draw with Toronto FC

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Hamilton made it 2-all with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell had rallied Sporting KC (9-4-6) to a 2-1 lead with a quick pair of goals earlier in the second half. Sanchez scored from the spot in the 57th minute and Russell ran onto a well-played ball from Diego Rubio and finished across the goalkeeper in the 61st.

Johnny Russell on collecting his 100th professional goal: “It’s always nice to get to any milestone in your career. Unfortunately it couldn’t lead to a win tonight. … From a personal point of view, it’s a nice feeling for me to get there.” #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/iQ4ZgLnflH — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 8, 2018

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto, redirecting Justin Morrow‘s cross into the net.