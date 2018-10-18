Sporting climbs to second place in 4-1 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Daniel Salloi scored two goals including the match-winner to help Sporting Kansas City defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored to help Sporting (16-8-8) climb to second place in the Western Conference.

Busio on scoring his first MLS goal: "I was so happy I almost missed it."#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/PI2c2pQNQ3 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) October 18, 2018

Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are in eighth place in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.