Sporting climbs to second place in 4-1 win over Vancouver

Gianluca Busio celebrates after scoring against Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Daniel Salloi scored two goals including the match-winner to help Sporting Kansas City defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored to help Sporting (16-8-8) climb to second place in the Western Conference.

Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are in eighth place in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.