Soler, Duffy win Royals Player, Pitcher of the Month awards

American League home run champion Jorge Soler and pitcher Danny Duffy, whose September ERA was lower than in any month he has pitched since July 2014, were named the Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month.

Soler led the Royals with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs in September, his second straight 10-homer, 20-RBI month. His first homer of the month gave him 39, breaking a tie with Mike Moustakas for the club season record. The 27-year-old DH/outfielder finished with 48 home runs, making him the first Royal ever to lead the league in that category.

Duffy went 2-0 in five September starts and led Royals starters in innings (30.1), strikeouts (25) and ERA (2.37). The 30-year-old lefty held opponents to a .185 average (fourth among qualified American League pitchers) and his ERA ranked sixth.

The awards were determined by a local media vote.