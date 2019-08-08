Sporting trades Kelyn Rowe, receives $75K and international roster spot

Sporting Kansas City sent midfielder Kelyn Rowe to Real Salt Lake, the club announced on Wednesday.

In exchange, Sporting KC received $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a 2019 international roster spot.

Sporting will retain $171,856 of Rowe’s 2019 budget charge. Real Salt Lake will be responsible for the remaining $100,000 of his budget charge this season.

Rowe, 27, joined Sporting ahead of the 2019 campaign after spending seven seasons with the New England Revolution. He has started eight of 19 appearances this season in all competitions, recording two assists.

Sporting and Real Salt Lake will square off at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday in a Western Conference clash at Children’s Mercy Park.