Self using lackluster effort in final exhibition to motivate Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ final exhibition tuneup gave Bill Self the kind of talking points to grab the No. 4 Jayhawks’ attention.

At least the Kansas coach raised his voice to a level everyone on his squad heard loud and clear.

Self typically demands his teams be tough defensively and even though their third, and final, exhibition opponent shot just 34.9 percent, the performance against Fort Hays State was underwhelming. No doubt, it led to various defensive drills before Kansas opens Friday at home against Tennessee State.

“The biggest thing is how many times they put the ball down and just beat us,” said Self, who enters his 15th season at Kansas with a run of 13 consecutive Big 12 championships.

“They are crafty, but we’ll probably play some guys like that who are just as crafty and even more athletic, and we can’t keep the ball in front of us. Certainly, we looked bad many possessions.”

The message Self delivered came long before his postgame remarks.

Two starters, guard Svi Mykhailiuk and forward Malik Newman, played fewer minutes than freshman guard Marcus Garrett, who played 18 minutes and was credited with steals shortly after coming off the bench.

“The reality is when you have a couple of guys who are supposed to be two of your better players that don’t compete,” said Self, “and other guys that still do not understand ball movement and where to be, you are going to look bad.”

Self also was dissatisfied with his team’s offensive execution. The Jayhawks traded leads 10 times with their Division II opponent and led by only five at halftime.

Guard Devonte’ Graham will launch a senior push as one of the nation’s top returnees after playing a complementary role in the backcourt last year alongside national player of the year Frank Mason.

Graham led Kansas with 27 points in its final exhibition, shooting 8 of 12, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The remainder of the Jayhawks made just 3 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

“Obviously, when you live by the 3, which we’ve been doing, you can look bad when it doesn’t go in the hole,” Self said. “… You don’t play with activity and people minus Devonte’ go 3-for-21 from 3? That is a formula to get your butt handed to you.”

Tennessee State will not likely be capable of doing that, but the game is the only chance for the Jayhawks to play before traveling to Chicago to meet No. 5 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

The Tigers, picked fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, are coming off a 17-13 season. They return two starters, senior guard Darreon Reddick and junior forward Christian Mekowulu, who combined to average 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

“It’s a great experience for our players to open up the college basketball season where they basically invented basketball,” Tennessee State coach Dana Ford said. “It’s rare and unique. It’s probably an experience that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

Since moving into Division I prior to the 1977-78 season, Tennessee State is 1-34 against ranked opponents, including a 65-55 loss to No. 5 Duke last season. The lone win was at No. 9 Murray State in February 2012.