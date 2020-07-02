Royals Warmup debuts Friday on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City will help get fans ready for the 2020 season on Royals Warmup, a new weekly 30-minute show. The Royals TV team of Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Jeff Montgomery and Joel Goldberg host the show.

FSKC will also continue to air classic Royals games leading up to the season’s opening week. The Royals’ sweep of the Yankees in the 1980 ALCS starts Monday. That’s followed by the Royals’ four wins in the 1985 ALCS July 9-12. The Royals’ victories in the 1985 World Series air July 14-17.

Royals Warmup and Royals Classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Royals Programming on FOX Sports Kansas City

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint

Royals warmup season previews