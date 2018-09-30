Royals sign Ned Yost to one-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost will return as the Royals‘ manager next year following Kansas City‘s poorest season since 2005.

Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

“The harmony in the organization is really important,” general manager Dayton Moore said. “We’re at a point in time right now where we think continuity is even more crucial than it has been in the past. We’ve seen the improvement of a lot of the players that are on the field right now. We’re really pleased with the coaching staff.”

Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team’s first since 1985 and second ever.

“Ned’s been a huge part of the success of this organization and we feel it’s important to keep that together,” Moore said. “I enjoy working with him, personally and professionally, and I’m excited about next year.”

Moore acknowledged that Yost’s contract status remains year to year.

“Ned and I spoke about this in spring training, we spoke about it early on in the season,” Moore said. “He was leaning towards wanting to come back. We would just see how it would develop over the course of the season, and here we are.”

Yost also managed Milwaukee from 2003-08.