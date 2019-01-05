Royals sign former first-round pick Kyle Zimmer to Major League contract

KANSAS CITY, – The Kansas City Royals inked former first-round pick and right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer to a one-year contract.

Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In a corresponding roster move, the club has designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

Zimmer, 27, is a former first-round selection (fifth overall) by the Royals in the 2012 First-Year Player Draft, but has battled various injuries throughout his professional career. He’s made 85 appearances and 49 starts over seven minor league campaigns, including last season when he did not pitch due to injury. He’s posted a 12-19 record with a 3.54 ERA, 310 strikeouts and just 90 walks in 259.0 innings in the Royals’ minor league organization. In his most recent campaign, he made 20 appearances (two starts) for Omaha in 2017, posting a 5.79 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

He was rated as the top prospect in the Royals’ organization by Baseball America entering the 2014 season and as the No. 2 prospect as recently as 2016.

Cuthbert, 26, batted .194 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBI in 30 games with the club in 2018, a season that was cut short due to a low back strain.

Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 40 players.