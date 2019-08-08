Royals acquire catcher Adam Moore in minor-league trade with Rangers

The MLB trade deadline has passed, but the Royals are still wheeling and dealing on the minor-league level.

The Royals acquired 35-year-old catcher Adam Moore from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, according to Rangers President of Communications John Blake.

Moore, playing for the Nashville Sounds, the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, will be assigned to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate.

Moore is batting .255 with two homers and 19 RBIs over 31 games for the Sounds this season. Over his career, he has appeared in 984 minor league games and 104 major league games.

Of note, Cam Gallagher was a late scratch for the Royals on Wednesday ahead of their game against Boston.