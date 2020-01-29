Reports: Royals sign Holland to minor league deal

Pitcher Greg Holland, the ninth-inning portion of the HDH bullpen that helped carry Kansas City to a pair of World Series, is back with the organization, according to reports by numerous outlets.

Per source, Greg Holland's deal is for $1.25M if he makes the roster, with $1.125M in performance bonuses (maximum). — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) January 29, 2020

According to the reports, Holland was signed to a minor league contract and will be invited to major league spring training.

The right-hander pitched for the Royals from 2010-15, recording a career-high 47 saves in 2013, 46 saves in 2014 (when the Royals won the first of two consecutive American League pennants) and 32 in Kansas City’s 2015 world championship season. He combined with fellow relievers Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis to help lock down the latter third of most games.

Holland became a free agent after the 2015 season but did not play in 2016 because of injury. He signed with Colorado in 2017 and notched 41 saves for the Rockies. He had a combined three saves and a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington in 2018, followed by 17 saves (in 22 chances) and a 4.54 ERA with Arizona last season.