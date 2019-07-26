Reinstatement of Junis among four roster moves involving Royals pitchers

Fatherhood won’t keep Jakob Junis from making his next scheduled start for the Kansas City Royals.

Junis was reinstated Friday from the paternity list, on which he had been placed following the birth of his third child earlier this week. He will start Friday night against the Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

In other moves with pitchers, the Royals recalled left-hander Richard Lovelady from Triple-A Omaha, optioned right-hander Jake Newberry to Omaha and designated left-hander Brian Flynn for assignment.

This will be Lovelady’s second stint with the Royals this season. The 24-year-old fashioned a 4.26 ERA in 16 games (12 2/3 innings) after making his big-league debut April 9. He was 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 20 games (22 2/3 innings) with the Storm Chasers.

Newberry is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in 17 games (22 innings) for Kansas City this season. Flynn had a 2-2 record and a 5.22 ERA in 11 games (29 1/3 innings).