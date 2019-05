CHICAGO – After nearly four hours of weather delays, the White Sox and Royals game was suspended and will resume on Tuesday at 4:40 pm.

The game will remain tied 1-1 and will pick up with the White Sox batting in the bottom of the fifth with two outs and a runner on second.

The scheduled game will begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game, but no sooner than 6:40 P.M.