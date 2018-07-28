Rain pushes back Royals-Yankees series with doubleheader set for Saturday

NEW YORK – The game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain. The game never started and was called a half-hour after it was supposed to begin.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday.

The tarp was on the field during the late afternoon and it was raining at the scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m.

CC Sabathia had been set to pitch for the Yankees against rookie Brad Keller on his 23rd birthday.