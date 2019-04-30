Rain postpones Royals-Rays; Teams to play doubleheader on Wednesday

Due to heavy rains expected in the Kansas City area this evening, the Kansas City Royals-Tampa Bay Rays game scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game scheduled for 12:15 p.m., and the second game beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans who had tickets for the game originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tomorrow are able to attend both games with their original May 1 ticket. Tickets for the Tuesday, April 30 game are not valid for entry for the May 1 games. All fans who had tickets for the April 30 game may exchange their ticket for any game during the 2019 regular season.