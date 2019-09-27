With rain in the forecast, Royals move penultimate game of 2019 from evening to afternoon

With rain in the forecast Saturday night, the Kansas City Royals are moving Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins to the early afternoon.

The team announced on Friday that the game originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday night has been moved to a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. Gates to Kauffman Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans who had tickets for the game originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. may use their tickets for the 1:15 p.m. game. The game will still air on FOX Sports Kansas City, with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. with Royals Live pregame.