Peter Vermes win MLS Sporting Executive of the Year for 2018

Sporting Kansas City Manager and Technical Director Peter Vermes was named the MLS Sporting Executive of the Year on Thursday.

Vermes was announced as the winner at Major League Soccer’s 2018 Club Executive Awards Ceremony in Chicago. The 2018 MLS Club Executive Awards Ceremony recognized individuals and clubs for their outstanding contributions off the field.

Vermes becomes the inaugural MLS Sporting Executive of the Year recipient, earning the award for his exemplary leadership, dedication and strategic vision in guiding Sporting KC to success.

In his 10th season as manager and 13th season as technical director, Vermes led Sporting to a first-place finish in the Western Conference and oversaw one of the best regular seasons in club history.

Sporting KC set team records in goals, assists, goal differential and shots while amassing 18 wins and 62 points, both of which are second-most for the club all-time.

Vermes leads all active MLS coaches with eight straight playoff appearances and ranks fifth in MLS history with 133 regular-season coaching wins.